New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Davis, 6-4, 315, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round (86th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The Bellflower, Calif. native played in six games for the Vikings in 2021 on special teams. In Columbus, Davis secured a starting role in the final two games of the 2018 season which carried over to 2019 and 2020 for the Buckeyes, playing a key role up front for three Big Ten Championship teams that won the Rose Bowl in 2018, reached the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2019 and the final in 2020. Davis was a two-time first-team All-American and two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection. He is the grandson of the late Willie D. Davis, who played at Grambling State and was a five-time NFL champion and six-time All-Pro in a 12-year NFL career from 1958-69 with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers at defensive end and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.