New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Hudson, 6-5, 255, was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Arizona State and in five games with Tennessee in 2021 after spending his rookie season on the practice squad, he caught three passes for 31 yards. In 2022, the San Jose, Calif. native spent three weeks on the Titans active roster. Hudson spent the 2023 preseason with the Denver Broncos. A four-year letterman for Arizona State, Hudson was a key asset in both the passing game and in pass-and run blocking. He recorded 25 career receptions for 205 yards in 40 games with 26 starts. In 2019, he played in 13 games with 11 starts and racked up a career-high 112 yards on ten catches (11.2 avg.). During his junior season, he totaled a career-high 13 catches for 66 yards.