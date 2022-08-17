New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have been awarded tackle Derrick Kelly II off waivers from the New York Jets and placed defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on Injured Reserve, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Kelly, 6-5, 320, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Kelly appeared in six games on offense and special teams for the Black and Gold in 2020. In 2021, Kelly started the season on the Saints practice squad before joining the New York Giants practice roster at midseason and appearing in one contest. He signed with the Jets this offseason after participating in their rookie minicamp.
A five-year offensive lineman for the Seminoles, Kelly was a four-year starter, who appeared in 34 games with 28 starts (playing tackle and guard). He blocked for an offense ranked third in the ACC and 28th in the country in passing offense (270.1 ypg.) as a senior in 2018. Kelly started all 13 contests as a junior, opening games at left tackle and left guard and helped the Seminoles offense top the 400-yard mark five times. The Havana, Fla., native graduated with bachelor's degree in social science.
