New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kelly, 6-5, 320, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Kelly appeared in six games on offense and special teams for the Black and Gold in 2020. In 2021, Kelly started the season on the Saints practice squad before joining the New York Giants practice roster at midseason and appearing in one contest. He signed with the Jets this offseason after participating in their rookie minicamp.