New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Carter, 6-foot-4, 289 pounds, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Kentucky and went to training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. In the spring of 2022, Carter played for the United States Football League's Michigan Panthers, with who m he recorded 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks (ten solo). During his college career in Lexington, he totaled 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defensed and ten quarterback hurries in 50 games (28 starts). The Mableton, Ga., native was part of a senior class that advanced to four consecutive bowl games and won 32 contests, the most wins during a four-year span by Kentucky since 1949-52. Carter played in 13 games with 12 starts as a senior in 2019 and had a career-high 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.