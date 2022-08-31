Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aug 31, 2022 at 04:54 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have been awarded T Tanner Owen off waivers from the Buffalo Bills and terminated the contract of RB Dwayne Washington, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Tanner Owen

# OT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 292 lbs
  • College: NW Missouri State University

Tanner, 6-5, 292, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills in 2022 out of Northwest Missouri State and spent the preseason with the club. The Kearney, Mo. Native began his college career at the University of Missouri in 2016 where he played in four games and then lettered four seasons at Northwest Missouri State, where he started all 52 games he played in. In 2021, he was a consensus Division II All-American selection and part of a Bearcat offense that ranked 13th in the nation (457.5 ypg.).

Advertising