New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Tanner, 6-5, 292, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills in 2022 out of Northwest Missouri State and spent the preseason with the club. The Kearney, Mo. Native began his college career at the University of Missouri in 2016 where he played in four games and then lettered four seasons at Northwest Missouri State, where he started all 52 games he played in. In 2021, he was a consensus Division II All-American selection and part of a Bearcat offense that ranked 13th in the nation (457.5 ypg.).