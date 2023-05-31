Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two offensive players to the roster

May 31, 2023 at 03:35 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed fullback Jake Bargas and tight end Jesse James and waived K Alex Quevedo.

Bargas, 6-2, 250, was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. Bargas appeared in the Saints-Vikings Christmas contest in 2020 and in one game in 2021, spending the remainder of the time on the team's practice squad. In 2022, he spent the second half of the season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The Boca Raton, Fla. native transitioned to fullback with the Vikings following a college career at tight end with the Tar Heels, where he caught 21 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

James, 6-7, 261 pounds, is entering his ninth NFL season. The Penn State product has appeared in 104 regular season games with 63 starts and posted 157 receptions for 1,522 yards with 12 touchdowns. In six postseason contests with Pittsburgh with three starts from 2015-17, he has made 13 receptions for 171 yards. James broke into the NFL as a fifth round draft pick (160th overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers from Penn State in 2015 and played for the Steelers from 2015-18. He played for the Detroit Lions from 2019-20, the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the Cleveland Browns in 2022.  James appeared in two contests for Cleveland in 2022, before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. In 2021, he appeared in 14 games with nine starts and posted seven receptions for 62 yards with one touchdown.

Photos: Saints participate in 2023 OTA practice | May 30, 2023

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2023 OTA practices on May 30, 2023 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

