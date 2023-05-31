New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

James, 6-7, 261 pounds, is entering his ninth NFL season. The Penn State product has appeared in 104 regular season games with 63 starts and posted 157 receptions for 1,522 yards with 12 touchdowns. In six postseason contests with Pittsburgh with three starts from 2015-17, he has made 13 receptions for 171 yards. James broke into the NFL as a fifth round draft pick (160th overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers from Penn State in 2015 and played for the Steelers from 2015-18. He played for the Detroit Lions from 2019-20, the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the Cleveland Browns in 2022. James appeared in two contests for Cleveland in 2022, before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. In 2021, he appeared in 14 games with nine starts and posted seven receptions for 62 yards with one touchdown.