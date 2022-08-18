Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: team re-signs Derek Schweiger

Aug 18, 2022 at 04:28 PM
The New Orleans Saints have re-signed OL Derek Schweiger and waived/injured OL Sage Doxtater, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Derek Schweiger

#64 OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 325 lbs
  • College: Iowa State

Schweiger, 6-3, 325, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in May and spent the offseason with the club. The Plymouth (Wis.) native appeared in 28 games with 25 consecutive starts at left guard for the Cyclones. In 2021, Schweiger started all 13 games, helping Iowa State recorded their fourth-best scoring average (31.3 ppg.) and fifth-best total offensive average (424.5 ypg.) in school history. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 as he started all 12 games and helped the team break a school record for rushing touchdowns (31) and posted the second best scoring offense (32.9 ppg.) in their history, tallying over 400 yards in eight of 12 games to average 436.3 yards per game, third-best in school history.

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice vs. Green Bay Packers 8/17/22

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, August 17 against the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin ahead of their game in week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.

New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team receives Derrick Kelly off waivers

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs three defensive players

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs two defensive backs and a quarterback

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4: Team signs defensive lineman

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign cornerback Quenton Meeks; Kiko Alonso retires; Jerald Hawkins goes on IR

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to second stint with New Orleans

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Chris Herndon IV and waive tight end Brandon Dillon

The tight end most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings.

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Receiver Michael Thomas placed on Physically Unable to Perform

news

New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Six Saints draft selections signed to four-year contracts

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021

Advertising