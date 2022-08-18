New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Schweiger, 6-3, 325, was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in May and spent the offseason with the club. The Plymouth (Wis.) native appeared in 28 games with 25 consecutive starts at left guard for the Cyclones. In 2021, Schweiger started all 13 games, helping Iowa State recorded their fourth-best scoring average (31.3 ppg.) and fifth-best total offensive average (424.5 ypg.) in school history. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 as he started all 12 games and helped the team break a school record for rushing touchdowns (31) and posted the second best scoring offense (32.9 ppg.) in their history, tallying over 400 yards in eight of 12 games to average 436.3 yards per game, third-best in school history.