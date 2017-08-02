New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed running back Darius Victor and linebacker Jonathan Walton, terminated the contract of offensive lineman Orlando Franklin and waived/injured linebacker Sae Tautu. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Victor, 5-8, 210, returns to New Orleans after participating in the club's May rookie minicamp, as well as a rookie minicamp for the New York Jets. He played at Towson from 2013-16. As a senior in 2016, he was limited to four games by injuries and carried 82 times for 364 yards (4.3 avg.) with seven touchdowns. As a junior in 2015, the Hyattsville, Md. native started all 11 games and was a second-team All-CAA selection as he carried 207 times for 1,021 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2014, Victor was named first-team All-CAA as he rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 250 carries, registering eight 100-yard performances. In 2013, Victor was the CAA Rookie of the Year, when he carried the ball 98 times in 14 games for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.