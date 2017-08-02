New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

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The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed running back Darius Victor and linebacker Jonathan Walton, terminated the contract of offensive lineman Orlando Franklin and waived/injured linebacker Sae Tautu. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Victor, 5-8, 210, returns to New Orleans after participating in the club's May rookie minicamp, as well as a rookie minicamp for the New York Jets. He played at Towson from 2013-16. As a senior in 2016, he was limited to four games by injuries and carried 82 times for 364 yards (4.3 avg.) with seven touchdowns. As a junior in 2015, the Hyattsville, Md. native started all 11 games and was a second-team All-CAA selection as he carried 207 times for 1,021 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2014, Victor was named first-team All-CAA as he rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 250 carries, registering eight 100-yard performances. In 2013, Victor was the CAA Rookie of the Year, when he carried the ball 98 times in 14 games for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.
In four years at the University of South Carolina, Walton, 6-0, 230, appeared in 50 career games with 22 starts. As a senior in 2016, he played in 12 games with 10 starts and finished fourth on the Gamecocks with 68 tackles (45 solo), six and a half stops for loss, one and a half sacks, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery. As a junior in 2015, the Daphne, Al. native played in all 12 games with six starts and was credited with 42 tackles, including five stops for loss and forced a pair of fumbles. As a sophomore in 2014, Walton played in all 13 games with six starts and ranked third on the squad with 61 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice.