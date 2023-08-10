Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 13

Olave having a strong training camp

Aug 10, 2023 at 02:37 PM
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Todd Graffagnini

1. Smooth Olave: Second-year wide receiver Chris Olave is looking to improve on a pretty solid rookie season. With 72 catches and 1,042 yards he became the third New Orleans Saint to have more than 1,000 yards in his rookie season. A couple of things that Olave and Coach Dennis Allen mentioned after the season had ended, as far as what Olave needed some improvement on, was making contested catches and gaining some strength. Well, 13 practices into this training camp, it appears that Olave definitely worked hard in the offseason. He has had a very good camp, just going about his business every day just making catch after catch. On Thursday's indoor workout at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Olave continued to impress, especially during the wide receiver vs defensive back one-on-one drill. Olave won all three of his individual battles, including an outstanding play down the right sideline against cornerback Alontae Taylor﻿. From the 20-yard line quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ threw a high, soft pass toward the back right pylon. Olave would leap over Taylor (who had very tight coverage), and come down with it, staying in bounds for a demonstrative touchdown. Olave would haul in two more touchdowns during the period, with two more back right pylon catches against Isaac Yiadom and Paulson Adebo. These types of plays are becoming frequent during these practices, and we've already seen some of the chemistry during team drills with Carr and Olave, and we should see much more of that in the next couple of weeks as the Saints finally start practicing and playing against other teams.

Related Links

2. Roach Motel: As we switch to the defensive side of the football, another member of what has been an improving defensive line group is nose tackle ﻿Malcolm Roach﻿. The fourth-year veteran from Texas, and Baton Rouge native has battled injuries the last two seasons, spending time on IR in both of them. This training camp, Roach has come in healthy and fit, and its been showing during the practices. Allen mentioned to the media Wednesday that Roach isn't your typical nose tackle. He's a little bit lighter (290 pounds) and is able to make plays outside the center/guard box using his mobility left or right. On Thursday, Roach would make his presence known again. In 11-on-11 drills, rookie running back Kendre Miller took a handoff from Carr and immediately was inhaled by Roach. A bit later, Roach would make another tackle for a short gain against Miller, this time with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Finally, to cap off the practice, it was running back Jamaal Williams turn as he took a handoff from Winston and attempted to run to the left side. He didn't make it very far, as Roach was there again for no gain.

3. Play(s) of the Day: It was getting a little iffy for POD. As the practice rolled on, the aforementioned Olave catch over Taylor was the front-runner. Then we got a winner during the last period of practice in 11-on-11 drills. With the ball at the plus 20 and ﻿Jake Haener﻿ at quarterback, New Orleans native and former LSU Tiger ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ raced down the left sideline. Moreau had a step on linebacker Ty Summers who was right on Moreau's right hip. The ball from Haener was a hair under thrown, and that allowed Summers to get a hand on the ball, popping it straight in the air at the 3-yard line. Unfortunately for Summers, that was the extent of his part of the play. The deflection popped into the air, and into the waiting arms of Moreau, who made the catch and waltzed into the end zone. Foster was so fired up after the catch that he did his best ﻿Blake Gillikin﻿ impression and unleashed a punt of said football, though not hitting the roof of the indoor facility, as Gillikin seemingly does every time he takes a rep inside. Two reps later, Haener would roll right at the 15-yard line and make an ill-advised throw into a crowd of defenders where undrafted rookie defensive lineman Jerron Cage was laying in wait for an easy interception. As Cage turned upfield the much smaller Haener (outweighed by nearly 100 pounds) actually tried to tackle Cage straight on. Thankfully, after a bit of a collision, no further damage was incurred after the pick, but you have to respect Haener's willingness to risk life and limb.

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/10/23

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
1 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
2 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
3 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
4 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
5 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
6 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
7 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
8 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
9 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
10 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
11 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
12 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
13 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
14 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
15 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
16 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
17 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
18 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
19 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
20 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
21 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
22 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
23 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
24 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
25 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
26 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
27 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
28 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
29 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
30 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
31 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
32 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
33 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
34 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
35 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
36 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
37 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
38 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
39 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
40 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
41 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
42 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
43 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
44 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
45 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
46 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
47 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
48 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
49 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
50 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
51 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
52 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
53 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
54 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
55 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
56 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
57 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
58 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
59 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
60 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
61 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
62 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
63 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
64 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
65 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
66 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
67 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
68 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
69 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
70 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
71 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
72 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
73 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
74 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
75 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
76 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
77 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
78 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
79 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
80 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
81 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
82 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
83 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
84 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
85 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
86 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
87 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
88 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
89 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
90 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
91 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
92 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
93 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
94 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
95 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
96 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
97 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
98 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
99 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
100 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
101 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
102 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.
103 / 103

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 12

All three quarterbacks excel in two-minute drill Wednesday
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 11

Receiver Chris Olave delivers the Play of the Day
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 10

Defense shines again Sunday; Lutz has a good day
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 9

Saints lose running back Eno Benjamin to injury
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 8

Cam Jordan signs contract extension, Trevor Penning rounds into form
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 7

Thomas vs. Lattimore battles continue to impress
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 6

Pass rush drill highlight of outside portion of practice
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 5

With pads on the intensity increases
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 4

Alvin Kamara took part in wide receiver drills
news

Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 3

First day with fans in attendance
news

Keys to New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 2

Temperature, action increase on second day
Advertising