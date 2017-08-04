New Orleans Saints add tackle Jerry Ugokwe; waive/injured OL Martin Wallace

Ugokwe (pronounced you-go-kway), 6-7, 315, comes to New Orleans after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft out of William & Mary, where he played from 2012-2016. The Bowie, Md. native started 42-of-43 games at left and right tackle. Ugokwe was a two-time All-CAA selection and closed out his collegiate career with 35 consecutive starts at right tackle. In 2016, he started 11 games at right tackle and earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press and first-team All-CAA. In 2015, Ugokwe garnered third-team All-CAA honors after starting 13 games at right tackle. In 2014, he opened all 11 games he played in at right tackle. In 2013, Ugokwe started seven-of-eight games at left tackle after redshirting in 2012.