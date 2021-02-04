New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Demario Davis

Demario Davis 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints linebacker and team captain Demario Davis started in all 16 regular season games and both postseason games for the Black and Gold. Davis played on 99 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps, recording 119 tackles (74 solo), four sacks and six passes defended. Davis anchored New Orleans defense for another season being very productive in the rush and pass defense. Not only was Davis productive on the field he also served as a leader and inspirational voice for the community. Davis was named the club's 2020 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is given annually by the NFL honoring a player's community service work as well as his excellence on the field.
Best game of Demario Davis' 2020 season:
New Orleans hosted the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Davis played 100 percent of the defensive snaps, recording 12 tackles, his highest total as a member of the Saints. He also added one pass defense and one sack. The Black and Gold beat the 49ers 27-13.
Best quote from Demario Davis' 2020 season:
"It speaks a lot about the organization, the types of guys they bring in the building. The type of culture that they work to build and the leadership that we have in the locker room in all different position groups, at all different levels. I think if you have the right culture, you're able to do that, to know no matter who's in the game you're going to get their best effort and it's going to be someone that's going to go in and do their job at a high level, but also the camaraderie and chemistry have always been in synch with one another. I think that's the part that most people can't see, there's an unspoken camaraderie that's happening inside the game. We're in synch with special teams, special teams is in synch with the offense and we kind of gel off of each other. We almost can sense the way the game's going or how it's going to go and know who needs to pick up where. That's what you need to get to where we want to go. We just need to continue to do that and keep doing it at a higher level."
