New Orleans pushes hosting of Super Bowl to 2025

Original 2024 date conflicted with the second weekend of Mardi Gras

Oct 14, 2020 at 02:58 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, the Superdome, where the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will be played on Feb. 3, is seen at sunset in New Orleans. The Superdome has outlasted seven other domed stadiums from the AstroTurf era that have come and gone, even surviving Hurricane Katrina that forced the Saints to play elsewhere in 2005. The spaceship-like building, which opened in 1975, has hosted seven Super Bowls. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that the Super Bowl Host Committee's revised plan to host the city's 11th Super Bowl was unanimously approved by NFL owners.

New Orleans will now host Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. The city was originally scheduled to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, but a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras forced New Orleans and the NFL to move their hosting back one year.

A new collective bargaining agreement signed in March by the NFL and National Football League Players Association extends the regular NFL season by one week to 17 games beginning in 2021, resulting in a Super Bowl LVIII date that conflicts with the second weekend of Mardi Gras in 2024.

"This isn't our first at bat when it comes to contingency planning," said Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. "The Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints, anticipated this possible scenario during the original bid, and we made sure to guarantee that New Orleans would not lose the event all together if the scenario played out."

Owners of the 32 NFL clubs approved the revised plan, following an initial approval by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee in September. 2025 will mark the record-tying 11th time Louisiana and the Crescent City will serve as host, as well as the 8th Super Bowl played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

