Live Updates from Saints at Patriots Week 3 | 2021 NFL

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the New England Patriots | Week 3
Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson are back after missing Panthers game
Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots
Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots 2021 NFL Week 3
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021
Saints at Patriots Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 3
New England & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Rookie defensive end Payton Turner unveils play-making ability in regular-season debut with New Orleans Saints
Turner had a sack, three tackles for loss against Carolina
New Orleans Saints unable to find right gear in loss to Carolina
Saints totaled six first downs and128 yards in game, allowed 5 of 7 third-down conversions in first half
Carolina Panthers defeat New Orleans Saints 26-7 in Week 2 NFC South matchup
Saints rally from 17-0 deficit but can't close the gap against Panthers
Replay of Live Updates from Saints at Panthers Week 2 | 2021 NFL
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 2 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints inactives for Week 2 game at Carolina Panthers
Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are inactive
New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves
Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not