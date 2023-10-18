Mickey Loomis talks 'growing pains' of Saints offense on WWL Saints Coaches Show

One element the Saints have not gotten involved in the passing game significantly through the first six games is the tight end position. Tight end Juwan Johnson leads the team in receiving yards at the position with 61, but both Johnson and fellow tight end Foster Moreau have missed time on the season. Johnson is a "weapon," Loomis said, who the team will look to get involved going forward.

"We've got to find ways to get all these weapons integrated and use them at the right time and we will," he said. "I'm confident that we will."

The Saints are thin in the offensive line after the game against the Texans with tackles Landon Young (hip) and Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), as well as offensive lineman James Hurst (ankle) listed as not practicing on the injury report on Tuesday, Oct. 17 due to various injuries. Guard Andrus Peat (groin) was listed as limited in practice. Loomis noted the challenge faced when injuries thoroughly strike one position group, but expressed confidence the team can handle it.

"If one changes, look you can deal with that," he said. "Two makes it more difficult to deal with and three certainly makes it a lot more difficult to deal with. So, we'll handle it. We've got guys in the building who can play and we'll adjust accordingly based upon who's available."

Despite the loss to the Texans, the Saints did not lose any position in the NFC South due to Week 6 losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.