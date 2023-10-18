Mickey Loomis talks 'growing pains' of Saints offense on WWL Saints Coaches Show

New Orleans Saints executive vice president/general Mickey Loomis discussed the Saints offense, offensive line injuries, the challenges of the short week and more in an interview on Monday, Oct. 16 with Mike Hoss, the voice of the Saints, and WWL's Bobby Hebert.
Loomis joined the Saints Coaches Show on WWL in place of the Saints coaches as the team prepares in the short week to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 19.
The discussion revolved around the offensive struggles coming on the heels of the Saints' 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15
"We've had a lot of changes on offense over the last two years, we've got a new quarterback in the building, we've got young kickers, so we're are going to have growing pains," Loomis said.
Despite the issues putting points on the board Loomis remains optimistic that the offense can rebound, saying he saw "good things" in the game noting the 430 yards of offense.
"We've got to learn how to finish and how to not have negative plays when we get into the scoring area," he said. "Obviously, we have to kick and make field goals. So look, those are things that are correctable and I believe that we have the people that can correct that."
“We’ve got to find ways to get all these weapons integrated and use them at the right time and we will. I’m confident that we will.” Saints executive vice president/general Mickey Loomis
One element the Saints have not gotten involved in the passing game significantly through the first six games is the tight end position. Tight end Juwan Johnson leads the team in receiving yards at the position with 61, but both Johnson and fellow tight end Foster Moreau have missed time on the season. Johnson is a "weapon," Loomis said, who the team will look to get involved going forward.
"We've got to find ways to get all these weapons integrated and use them at the right time and we will," he said. "I'm confident that we will."
The Saints are thin in the offensive line after the game against the Texans with tackles Landon Young (hip) and Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), as well as offensive lineman James Hurst (ankle) listed as not practicing on the injury report on Tuesday, Oct. 17 due to various injuries. Guard Andrus Peat (groin) was listed as limited in practice. Loomis noted the challenge faced when injuries thoroughly strike one position group, but expressed confidence the team can handle it.
"If one changes, look you can deal with that," he said. "Two makes it more difficult to deal with and three certainly makes it a lot more difficult to deal with. So, we'll handle it. We've got guys in the building who can play and we'll adjust accordingly based upon who's available."
Despite the loss to the Texans, the Saints did not lose any position in the NFC South due to Week 6 losses by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
"It's still out there in front of us," Loomis said.
