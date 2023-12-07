Mickey Loomis talks about Lions game, Tyrann Mathieu's Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

New Orleans Saints executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis joined the Saints Hour on WWL on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and discussed the Saints game against the Detroit Lions, Tyrann Mathieu's nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year and more in an interview with Mike Hoss, the voice of the Saints. Later, Loomis and Hoss were joined by Saints legend and Fox Sports analyst Jonathan Vilma and Saints legend Jabari Greer, who is being inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame this weekend.

Loomis started by addressing the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Lions. The Saints did not come out the gate quickly as the Lions raced to a 21-0 lead with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

"Man, that's a tough road to hoe," Loomis said. "And yet, we gave ourselves a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, so I was proud of our team for that, proud of the way we fought back and fought through adversity."

Loomis said he thought the team did a good job from the second quarter on.

"From that point on it was 28-12 in our favor, so that's a good sign against a good football team, but yet at the end of the day it's a loss."

Loomis did notice some positives, like the Saints going four for four in the red zone after that being a point of emphasis heading into the game.

"I think Dennis (Allen) said this after the game, we have to just keep chopping, keep fighting, because there are good things that can happen," he said. "We've seen flashes of it, and we just need more of it. That's the honest truth and I believe we can do that. I do, with all my heart."