Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his seventh season with the Saints

Jul 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Peter Giunta

Senior Defensive Assistant

  • College: Northeastern University
  • Hometown: Salem, MA

Peter Giunta (pronounced GEN-ta) enters his seventh season as a Saints senior defensive assistant in 2022. He's a 43-year coaching veteran, including 31 years of experience in the NFL with three Super Bowl championships.

In 2021, Giunta worked with Kris Richard to develop young contributors, as well as enhance the performance of veterans. He helped develop third round draft pick Paulson Adebo, who was the only Saints defender to open all 17 contests in 2021, while tying for the team lead with three interceptions, second among NFL rookies. Marshon Lattimore continued his improvement with a career-high 19 passes defensed, ranked third in the NFL, while being selected to his fourth Pro Bowl in his first five seasons. New Orleans was tied for sixth in the NFL with 18 interceptions, with 16 of them coming from the secondary, with Adebo, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lattimore and P.J. Williams tied for the team lead with three apiece. In addition to New Orleans finishing fourth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.7 points per game) and seventh in total defense (318.2 net yards per game), the Saints gave up the third-fewest touchdown passes (20).

Peter Giunta coaching career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Swampscott (Mass.) (High School)Head coach1978-80
Penn State (College)Assistant coach1981-83
Brown (College)Tight ends coach & wide receivers coach1984-85
Brown (College)Offensive coordinator1986-87
Lehigh (College)Tight ends coach & wide receivers coach1988-90
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)Defensive backs coach1991-94
New York Jets (NFL)Defensive backs coach1995-96
St. Louis Rams (NFL)Defensive backs coach1997
St. Louis Rams (NFL)Co-defensive coordinator1989-99
St. Louis Rams (NFL)Defensive coordinator2000
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Defensive backs coach2001-05
New York Giants (NFL)Defensive backs coach2006-14
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Senior defensive assistant2016-present

Advertising