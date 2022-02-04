Running back Mark Ingram returned home and set franchise rushing record | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

On Oct. 27, 2021, news broke that the Saints made a deal with the Houston Texans to re-acquire Mark Ingram. In his time with Houston this season, he had accumulated 294 yards and a touchdown. Since returning to New Orleans, Ingram was able to rack up 260 more, giving him 554 on the season as well as one more touchdown. The largest difference is in receiving yards. Once joining the Saints, he brought in 138 receiving yards compared to the 24 he had in Houston in the same amount of games (seven). He also set the Saints franchise rushing record in November, surpassing Deuce McAllister