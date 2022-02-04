Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Running back Mark Ingram returned home and set franchise rushing record | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Ingram was traded to the Saints midway through the season

Feb 04, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
mark-ingram-5-11-14-21

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II 2021 season analysis:

On Oct. 27, 2021, news broke that the Saints made a deal with the Houston Texans to re-acquire Mark Ingram. In his time with Houston this season, he had accumulated 294 yards and a touchdown. Since returning to New Orleans, Ingram was able to rack up 260 more, giving him 554 on the season as well as one more touchdown. The largest difference is in receiving yards. Once joining the Saints, he brought in 138 receiving yards compared to the 24 he had in Houston in the same amount of games (seven). He also set the Saints franchise rushing record in November, surpassing Deuce McAllister

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram's best game of the 2021 season:

Ingram's best game came on the road against the Tennessee Titans. He had 108 total yards and a rushing touchdown. He was also averaging more than 15 yards per reception in what turned out to be his best receiving game by far this season.

Related Links

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram's best quote from the 2021 season:

It's something that, so many great running backs have come through the New Orleans Saints program and especially Deuce (McAllister). I looked up to him growing up watching him run the rock. So just to be able to be mentioned with those types of players, that's something I'm proud of, something I worked very hard for. Thank the Lord for health and longevity, and everyone in my corner who has helped me get to this point. So just something that I'll be proud of and something I'm just going to continue to keep going, continue trying to be better, trying to do more. So not content, not complacent, just trying to do a lot more." Mark Ingram

2021 Saints Season Photos: Mark Ingram II

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Defensive lineman Payton Turner showed promise in small sample | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Turner played in just five games in his rookie season
news

Cesar Ruiz proved was the mainstay interior offensive lineman for New Orleans Saints | Saints position recaps 2021

Projected interior starters played 22 snaps together
news

Defensive back P.J. Williams posts career-high in interceptions and sacks | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams also tied career high in touchdowns
news

Linebacker Pete Werner plays 15 games in rookie year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Werner missed just two games
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Alexander was voted to receive the Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2021
news

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith achieves 50 targets for second consecutive year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Smith only played in 11 games in 2021
news

Safety Marcus Williams has yet another standout season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams was also named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus
news

Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Harris' production increased drastically for the Saints
news

David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Onyemata made his presence felt on the field
news

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games
news

Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Davenport made his presence felt in his 11 games played this season
Advertising