Running back Mark Ingram returned home and set franchise rushing record | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II 2021 season analysis:
On Oct. 27, 2021, news broke that the Saints made a deal with the Houston Texans to re-acquire Mark Ingram. In his time with Houston this season, he had accumulated 294 yards and a touchdown. Since returning to New Orleans, Ingram was able to rack up 260 more, giving him 554 on the season as well as one more touchdown. The largest difference is in receiving yards. Once joining the Saints, he brought in 138 receiving yards compared to the 24 he had in Houston in the same amount of games (seven). He also set the Saints franchise rushing record in November, surpassing Deuce McAllister
New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram's best game of the 2021 season:
Ingram's best game came on the road against the Tennessee Titans. He had 108 total yards and a rushing touchdown. He was also averaging more than 15 yards per reception in what turned out to be his best receiving game by far this season.
New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram's best quote from the 2021 season:
It's something that, so many great running backs have come through the New Orleans Saints program and especially Deuce (McAllister). I looked up to him growing up watching him run the rock. So just to be able to be mentioned with those types of players, that's something I'm proud of, something I worked very hard for. Thank the Lord for health and longevity, and everyone in my corner who has helped me get to this point. So just something that I'll be proud of and something I'm just going to continue to keep going, continue trying to be better, trying to do more. So not content, not complacent, just trying to do a lot more." Mark Ingram
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram in action during the 2021 NFL season.