LIVE updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 6, 2021
See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
Aug 06, 2021 at 08:45 AM
Alexander played for the Saints in 2020
'It happens in almost every game you play. You've got to work on that'
'I think every I'm getting more and more comfortable as I'm learning the defense'
'It's still that early time in camp where there's no light in the tunnel. It's just dark'
'Even when we weren't in pads, everything's a little bit quicker'
Saints sign defensive back Adonis Alexander, place Keith Washington on IR
