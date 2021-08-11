LIVE updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 11, 2021

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Aug 11, 2021 at 09:14 AM
Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton from Tuesday, Aug. 10
Payton on Patrick Robinson: 'This was something he felt deep down inside he had to do'
New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher hopes path to sticking on a roster this season begins in New Orleans
'You come here and expect to make kicks, and that's what I did (in tryout)'
New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement
'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is one of a kind for New Orleans Saints
'I'd rather be aggravating to the people that's not going to war with us every day'
Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster
'Rather than wait, we're going to go ahead and have that (surgery) done right away'
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant
'I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to'
New Orleans Saints linebacker Chase Hansen adjusting his style of play
'Having the ability to do what Demario (Davis) does...is something I've tried to put in my game'