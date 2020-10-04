Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat with Graff | Week 4 2020 at Lions

Chat live with Todd Graffagnini throughout the game

Oct 04, 2020 at 11:25 AM
New Orleans Saints
Ask, chat and cheer along with Saints digital media contributor Todd Graffagnini as he gives fans a real-time breakdown of the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Log in below and chat away!

