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Limited Number of Seats On Sale Now

Sep 09, 2009 at 07:31 AM
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The New Orleans Saints would like to take this opportunity to announce that there is currently a limited number of tickets available through Ticketmaster for Sunday's regular season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have returned a small number of their visiting team allotment tickets giving you the rare opportunity to purchase some single game tickets to watch your Saints in action!

Don't miss out on your chance to watch the Black and Gold take on the 2009 #1 overall draft pick, Matthew Stafford, as he makes his NFL debut against new Saints Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams' defense, and of course, witness the top-ranked offense in the NFL in 2008!

Get your tickets now by clicking here and come support your Saints as they open their 2009 campaign.

We hope to see you in the Dome on Sunday! Go Saints!

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