Larry Warford joins teammates and coaches in 2018 Pro Bowl

The New Orleans Saints will now have seven members of their roster competing in the 2018 Pro Bowl.

Larry Warford, right guard for the Saints, has been named to replace Brandon Brooks for the game. Brooks, right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be unable to attend the Pro Bowl due to his team advancing to the Super Bowl.

Warford just finished his first season with the Saints after signing with the team in March. The five-year veteran paved the way for offensive threats like Drew Brees, Mark Ingram II and Alvin Kamara, all of whom had record-breaking seasons. This will be Warford's first Pro Bowl appearance. Warfiord will be coached by Sean Payton and his Saints coaching staff and will join fellow teammates Drew Brees, Cameron Jordan, Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Marshon Lattimore on the NFC roster.