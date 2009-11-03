 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Lance Moore to Appear at Lowe's Tonight; Sign Up for the Saints Kids Club

Nov 03, 2009 at 05:30 AM
lance-moore-to-appear-at-lowe-s-tonight-sign-up-for-the-saints-kids-c-f5e0a.jpg
    <span style=""><span style="">Hello Kids Club Members!</span>

I'm sure you are just as excited as I am about the Saints great 7-0 start! We will continue to work hard at practice and in our classrooms each and every day to make sure that we continue this success. I sure hope that you are working equally as hard in your classrooms!

Be sure to come see me today, Tuesday, November 3, 2009 at Lowe's in Marrero, LA. I will be there signing autographs and visiting with Saints and Lowe's Kids Club Members from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

This is also another chance to have some fun constructing a project with a Lowe's Build and Grow Clinic.

Remember, you can get another square punched on your Kids Club membership card by participating in the Build and Grow clinics. Members with two or more punches/ signatures will be allowed to enter a drawing for special prizes that evening. So I hope to see you next week and feel free to invite your friends and family who may not be Kid's Club members as we will have registration available on site!

Appearance information:

  • Lance Moore at Lowe's in Marrero, LA
  • Tuesday, November 3, 2009
  • 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. CT
  • 4950 Promenade Blvd.
  • Marrero, LA 70072

GO SAINTS!!!

Your Friend,

Lance Moore

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints look ahead with confidence entering 2026 season

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, June 20

news

Morning Break: Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 19

news

Terron Armstead, Mark Ingram II return to New Orleans for Saints Hall of Fame selection

"What this city means to me — I can't even explain it in words"

news

Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in Class of 2026

Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with the gear he'll love!

Gear up for Saints Training Camp 2026 with the official collection!

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising