Lance Moore to Appear at Lowe's Tonight; Sign Up for the Saints Kids Club

<span style=""><span style="">Hello Kids Club Members!</span>

I'm sure you are just as excited as I am about the Saints great 7-0 start! We will continue to work hard at practice and in our classrooms each and every day to make sure that we continue this success. I sure hope that you are working equally as hard in your classrooms!

Be sure to come see me today, Tuesday, November 3, 2009 at Lowe's in Marrero, LA. I will be there signing autographs and visiting with Saints and Lowe's Kids Club Members from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

This is also another chance to have some fun constructing a project with a Lowe's Build and Grow Clinic.

Remember, you can get another square punched on your Kids Club membership card by participating in the Build and Grow clinics. Members with two or more punches/ signatures will be allowed to enter a drawing for special prizes that evening. So I hope to see you next week and feel free to invite your friends and family who may not be Kid's Club members as we will have registration available on site!

Appearance information:



Lance Moore at Lowe's in Marrero, LA

Tuesday, November 3, 2009

4:00 - 6:00 p.m. CT

4950 Promenade Blvd.

Marrero, LA 70072

GO SAINTS!!!

Your Friend,