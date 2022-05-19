Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL's inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects will attend various leadership development sessions

May 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Khai-Harley-1920-062321
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

It was announced by the NFL today that New Orleans Saints Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley and Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kris Richard have been selected to participate in its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator from May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

The Accelerator event will convene more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League, with ownership representation from all 32 clubs. Harley and Richard were both nominated by the Saints to participate in the Accelerator.

CP-Kris-Richard-1920
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert

Monday's and Tuesday's Accelerator event will provide Harley, Richard and other participants with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. In addition to leadership development and sessions on the business of football, attendees will engage in candid discussions on how to take the next step in becoming a head coach or lead front office executive.

Harley is now in his 15th season in the Saints front office, his eighth season in his current position. Richard, who has 15 years of NFL playing and coaching experience, joined the Saints as secondary coach in 2021 and was promoted by Head Coach Dennis Allen to add co-defensive coordinator duties in 2022.

Related Links

Related Content

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

news

Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

Award has been presented since 1901

news

New Orleans Saints wanted to collect two first-round picks in this year's draft

'I think it's an opportunity to get a really good player a year before we would get him ordinarily'

news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen

Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup

news

New Orleans Saints receive two compensatory picks for 2022 NFL Draft

Picks 98, 101 overall give Saints seven picks in upcoming draft

news

New Orleans Saints add Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore to coaching staff

Three new additions to Dennis Allen's coaching staff

news

Craig Robertson enjoyed his NFL career, and it was evident

"I treated it like it was supposed to be fun"

news

Dennis Allen looks at bigger picture for New Orleans Saints at NFL Combine

'I'm watching all the offensive guys. I think that's probably the biggest difference'

news

New Orleans Saints announce hiring of Matt Rhea as Director of Sports Science

Rhea spent the past two seasons at the University of Alabama as the director of sport science

Advertising