Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

May 16, 2022 at 03:11 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed free agent RB Devine Ozigbo and LB Eric Wilson and waived C Cohl Cabral, LB Joel Dublanko and WR Jalen McCleskey. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

This is a 2019 photo of Devine Ozigbo of the New Orleans Saints football team. This image reflects the New Orleans Saints roster as of June 3, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Devine Ozigbo

#28 RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Nebraska

Ozigbo, 6-2, 230, originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. In three seasons, Ozigbo has played in 21 games for both the Saints and Jaguars, carrying 11 times for 25 yards and catching 13 passes for 72 yards, while also adding four special teams stops. In the 2021 preseason, the Sachse, Texas native led the Jaguars in rushing with 13 carries for 72 yards and added four receptions for 52 yards. In the regular season, Ozigbo played in one game for Jacksonville with no stats and two for New Orleans, where at Seattle, Oct. 25, he carried once for -3 yards and caught a pass for a seven-yard gain.

Related Links

Wilson, 5-11, 200, originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. In five seasons with the Vikings, Eagles and Texans, Wilson has appeared in 78 games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interception returns for 30 yards, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 26 special teams stops. The Redford, Mich. native has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, posting 13 tackles (nine solo). Wilson played in 14 games with two starts for the Eagles and Texans in 2021, tallying 44 tackles (19 solo), one interception return for seven yards, one pass breakup and two special teams stops.

Related Content

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Jarvis Landry now gets to see himself in New Orleans Saints uniform

'To be on this stage and have my family be able to come to these games, it's going to be awesome'

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Four players signed four-year contracts on May 13, 2022

news

Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

Saints running back has intense workout routine

news

Best quotes from Tyrann Mathieu's introductory press conference

Safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year deal with New Orleans on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston graduates from Florida State University

Winston earned his degree in social sciences with a minor in business

news

New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu fulfills dream of signing with Saints

'I think this is a place that I've always wanted to be'

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu

Louisiana native attended St. Augustine High School and spent two years at LSU

Advertising