New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed free agent RB Devine Ozigbo and LB Eric Wilson and waived C Cohl Cabral, LB Joel Dublanko and WR Jalen McCleskey. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Ozigbo, 6-2, 230, originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. In three seasons, Ozigbo has played in 21 games for both the Saints and Jaguars, carrying 11 times for 25 yards and catching 13 passes for 72 yards, while also adding four special teams stops. In the 2021 preseason, the Sachse, Texas native led the Jaguars in rushing with 13 carries for 72 yards and added four receptions for 52 yards. In the regular season, Ozigbo played in one game for Jacksonville with no stats and two for New Orleans, where at Seattle, Oct. 25, he carried once for -3 yards and caught a pass for a seven-yard gain.
Wilson, 5-11, 200, originally signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. In five seasons with the Vikings, Eagles and Texans, Wilson has appeared in 78 games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interception returns for 30 yards, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 26 special teams stops. The Redford, Mich. native has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, posting 13 tackles (nine solo). Wilson played in 14 games with two starts for the Eagles and Texans in 2021, tallying 44 tackles (19 solo), one interception return for seven yards, one pass breakup and two special teams stops.