New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Ozigbo, 6-2, 230, originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. In three seasons, Ozigbo has played in 21 games for both the Saints and Jaguars, carrying 11 times for 25 yards and catching 13 passes for 72 yards, while also adding four special teams stops. In the 2021 preseason, the Sachse, Texas native led the Jaguars in rushing with 13 carries for 72 yards and added four receptions for 52 yards. In the regular season, Ozigbo played in one game for Jacksonville with no stats and two for New Orleans, where at Seattle, Oct. 25, he carried once for -3 yards and caught a pass for a seven-yard gain.