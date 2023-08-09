Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 12

2. It's Time For the Tight Ends: It's been clear from day one of this 2023 training camp that the tight end position is going to be used and then some this season. A lot of that has to do with the personnel as its perhaps the most talented that room has been in almost 10 years. As the practices continue, it's becoming clear that the quarterbacks feel the same way. In 7-on-7, Carr's second rep was a 20-yard right seam route to Jimmy Graham﻿. Winston threw to the newly signed J.P. Holtz on his first 7-on-7 rep then found Graham three plays later. In the 11-on-11 two-minute drill mentioned above, Carr threw back-to-back completions to Graham to get to the 44-yard line. Then, on second-and-two, another pass to a tight end, this time it was Taysom Hill to set up the game -winning kick. Winston threw four consecutive passes to Hill, with only the first attempt falling incomplete with a nice pass break up from safety Ugo Amadi. Hill had catches of 10, 11, and nine yards on the drive. Haener would find Foster Moreau on his drive for a gain of eight and two plays later would find Graham in the right flat for a short gain. Really interesting that perhaps the most athletic of them all, Juwan Johnson wasn't even targeted during that drill, but it's been pretty obvious during the practices that Carr is not shy about finding Johnson as a check-down opportunity or down the field for chunk plays. When the preseason games start for real, it will be interesting to see whether this trend continues.