Kamara selected as Rookie of the Week for the seventh time

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been selected as the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. Kamara, a Pro Bowl selection, has won the award six previous times this season.
Kamara scored twice in the Saints' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. His first score was a 106-yard kickoff return, the longest play in Saints history. His second touchdown was a 7-yard run. The rookie out of Tennessee had 283 all-purpose yards, with 44 rushing yards and 84 yards receiving.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.