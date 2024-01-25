2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

JUWAN JOHNSON 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson missed four weeks of action early on in the 2023 season due to a calf injury he suffered pregame in Week 4, but he found his footing again toward the end of the season. His 13 games played is the lowest it has been since his seven games played during his rookie season in 2020. Despite that, Johnson still managed to finish the season with 37 receptions on 59 targets, for 368 yards, and four touchdowns. Throughout his NFL career, Johnson has proven to be a reliable target at any point of the field, boasting zero fumbles since he entered the league.
BEST GAME OF JUWAN JOHNSON'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
Johnson's best game came in a Week 17 divisional matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had eight receptions on 12 targets, including an incredible acrobatic catch in the middle of the field for 20 yards, which was his longest catch of the day. He posted 90 yards receiving and a touchdown to complete the performancel.
BEST QUOTE OF JUWAN JOHNSON'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"The best way to look at the past is to look at what you could've gotten better from. And I feel like that's what we have to do especially in times like this."
-Juwan Johnson on losing early season games
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.