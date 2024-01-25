Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

Tight end finds his stride in second half of the season

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Juwan-Johnson-16
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

JUWAN JOHNSON 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson missed four weeks of action early on in the 2023 season due to a calf injury he suffered pregame in Week 4, but he found his footing again toward the end of the season. His 13 games played is the lowest it has been since his seven games played during his rookie season in 2020. Despite that, Johnson still managed to finish the season with 37 receptions on 59 targets, for 368 yards, and four touchdowns. Throughout his NFL career, Johnson has proven to be a reliable target at any point of the field, boasting zero fumbles since he entered the league.

BEST GAME OF JUWAN JOHNSON'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

Johnson's best game came in a Week 17 divisional matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had eight receptions on 12 targets, including an incredible acrobatic catch in the middle of the field for 20 yards, which was his longest catch of the day. He posted 90 yards receiving and a touchdown to complete the performancel.

BEST QUOTE OF JUWAN JOHNSON'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"The best way to look at the past is to look at what you could've gotten better from. And I feel like that's what we have to do especially in times like this."

-Juwan Johnson on losing early season games

Related Links

Photos: Juwan Johnson | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback continues streak of at least one interception each season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Taysom Hill

Hill had his most impactful season in the receiving game of his career
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

Fifth year defensive end broke out and set career highs
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

Six players started at tackle during the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

Cornerback shines in his third season, finishes top three league-wide in passes defended
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Chris Olave

Sophomore receiver shows increase in every statistical category
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan 

Veteran was slowed by ankle injury and finished with two sacks, six quarterback hits
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Alvin Kamara

Veteran set multiple franchise records in his seventh NFL season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Demario Davis

Defensive captain provides continuity and production for New Orleans Saints
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Derek Carr 

Completed 74 percent of passes, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions in last five games
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Punter Blake Gillikin

Gillikin ended the regular season ranked fourth in the NFL with 32 punts downed inside-the-20
Advertising