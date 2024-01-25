2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

JUWAN JOHNSON 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson missed four weeks of action early on in the 2023 season due to a calf injury he suffered pregame in Week 4, but he found his footing again toward the end of the season. His 13 games played is the lowest it has been since his seven games played during his rookie season in 2020. Despite that, Johnson still managed to finish the season with 37 receptions on 59 targets, for 368 yards, and four touchdowns. Throughout his NFL career, Johnson has proven to be a reliable target at any point of the field, boasting zero fumbles since he entered the league.