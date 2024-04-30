New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Justin Herron and guard/center Shane Lemieux to one-year contracts

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with tackle Justin Herron and guard/center Shane Lemieux on one-year contracts.
Herron, 6 feet 5, 290 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest. In four seasons with the Patriots (2020-21) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022-23), he appeared in 35 regular season games with 11 starts, playing at left tackle and right tackle and started one postseason contest at left tackle.
In 2023, the Silver Spring, Md., native played in six games with the Raiders with one start as an additional offensive lineman and appeared in one contest for the Silver and Black in 2022. In 2021, Herron played in 16 games for the Patriots with two starts at left tackle and two starts at right tackle and opened the AFC Wild Card Playoff at left tackle.
At Wake Forest, Herron spent six seasons (2014-19) and set a school record with 51 career starts. As a senior team captain in 2019, he started all 13 games at left tackle and earned third-team All-ACC honors.
Lemieux, 6-4, 310, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon. In four seasons with the Giants, he appeared in 18 regular season games with 12 starts at left guard. In 2023, he played in four games for New York with one start at left guard, before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. As a rookie in 2020, Lemieux played in 12 games with starts in each of the last nine contests.
The Yakima, Wash., native started 52 consecutive games at left guard for the Ducks from 2016-19 and was a two-time first-team Associated Press All-Pac 12 selection. As a senior in 2019, he started all 14 games and was selected as a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American and Associated Press and USA Today second-team All-American.