New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Justin Herron and guard/center Shane Lemieux to one-year contracts

Lemieux, 6-4, 310, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon. In four seasons with the Giants, he appeared in 18 regular season games with 12 starts at left guard. In 2023, he played in four games for New York with one start at left guard, before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. As a rookie in 2020, Lemieux played in 12 games with starts in each of the last nine contests.