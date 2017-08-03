 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

John DeShazier: Saints rookie Marcus Willams adjusting just fine

Second-round pick from Utah has been making plays in practice

Aug 03, 2017 at 10:42 AM

2017 Saints Training Camp 8-3-17

Photos from 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on August 3, 2017.

No Title
1 / 51
No Title
2 / 51
No Title
3 / 51
No Title
4 / 51
No Title
5 / 51
No Title
6 / 51
No Title
7 / 51
No Title
8 / 51
No Title
9 / 51
No Title
10 / 51
No Title
11 / 51
No Title
12 / 51
No Title
13 / 51
No Title
14 / 51
No Title
15 / 51
No Title
16 / 51
No Title
17 / 51
No Title
18 / 51
No Title
19 / 51
No Title
20 / 51
No Title
21 / 51
No Title
22 / 51
No Title
23 / 51
No Title
24 / 51
No Title
25 / 51
No Title
26 / 51
No Title
27 / 51
No Title
28 / 51
No Title
29 / 51
No Title
30 / 51
No Title
31 / 51
No Title
32 / 51
No Title
33 / 51
No Title
34 / 51
No Title
35 / 51
No Title
36 / 51
No Title
37 / 51
No Title
38 / 51
No Title
39 / 51
No Title
40 / 51
No Title
41 / 51
No Title
42 / 51
No Title
43 / 51
No Title
44 / 51
No Title
45 / 51
No Title
46 / 51
No Title
47 / 51
No Title
48 / 51
No Title
49 / 51
No Title
50 / 51
No Title
51 / 51
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One practice, it was a quick-reflex pick, with Marcus Williams collecting a tipped pass and taking the theft in the opposite direction it was intended.

The next workout, it was a rangy center fielder's play at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, with Williams locking in on a Drew Brees pass intended for Willie Snead IV down the right sideline, and swooping in from right to left for the pick in time to tap both cleats on the grass before stepping out of bounds.

"It's like a dream come true," Williams said Thursday. "Going against one of the great quarterbacks, just coming in and being able to adjust, is something that you always look forward to doing as a rookie. So it's just about adjusting. I feel like I need to continue to be consistent in doing what I do."

Williams, the New Orleans Saints' second-round draft pick (No. 42 overall) this season, seems to be adjusting just fine as a 20-year-old who was gearing up to play his third and final season at Utah a year ago today. He's getting practice reps with the starters and backups, but the cause for optimism is because of what he's doing, rather than whom he's doing it alongside.

Namely, he's flashing the same play-making ability that drove up his draft stock, the play-making ability that helped him intercept 10 passes, break up eight and total 130 tackles in his final two college seasons.

Saints Coach Sean Payton took note of Williams' interception of Brees and his play against the Saints' offensive starters.

"If you looked at his college numbers, he was probably the most productive safety in regards to turnover production," Payton said. "I was encouraged. It was a rep versus the ones, and it's one of the things he does well – track and locate. He's very smart, and we've just got to keep giving him those reps.

"He knows what he is doing very early on, so his attention to detail is good. Obviously, as a rookie, there is a lot he has to pick up and improve on, but that was an encouraging play."

It was the kind of play the Saints have been seeking more of the last several seasons. New Orleans totaled 12 interceptions in 2014, nine in '15 and nine last season, with no player accumulating more than three in any of those seasons.

Williams singularly won't be expected to be responsible for an increase in forced turnovers, but he hopes to be a vital part of the process.

"I feel like that's what I hold myself accountable to do, is go get the ball," he said. "Since I was in high school and college, that's what I always practiced doing, going and get the ball – being in position, watch enough film and being in my playbook in order to put myself in positon to make those plays."

He said he was a receiver in high school until his senior year. When pressed into duty to play safety because of an injured teammate, Williams said he intercepted three passes in his first game at the position, received a scholarship offer from San Diego State the next day – he hadn't received any offers prior to that – and found the position that he'd stick with for his future.

Now that he has reached the NFL, the quest of becoming even better is one that he attacks daily.

"It's slowing down quite a bit, just with the help from all the safeties," he said. "Everybody – players, all the coaches – they're all playing a part in helping me learn the plays and be in a good position to make plays. It's all about that.

"I get the questions in when I feel I need to. I'm not shy to ask a question or anything like that. I'm pretty much picking up the defense pretty well so whenever I have a question I just ask, and I get an answer."

Now, he's tasked with being one of the answers in the Saints' secondary. So far, he appears to be answering many of the questions.

[

TCtickets17.png

](http://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/805984?tmlink=tmhomeAheadersearch)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints vs Broncos | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 3

Kicker Blake Grupe delivers again as Saints close out NFL 2025 Preseason with 28-19 loss to Denver Broncos

news

New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos | What to Expect in Preseason Week 3 matchup

Quarter-by-quarter Preview: Starters get final tune-up, Spencer Rattler will get the first snaps at quarterback

news

Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints vs Jaguars | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 2

Receiver Mason Tipton shows that he is a weapon

news

Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Thursday, August 14

Saints wrap up California portion of training camp with joint practice against Rams

news

Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, August 13

Saints to host joint practice with Rams on Thursday

news

New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams to conduct joint practice on Thursday, August 14

Saints will return to New Orleans on Friday for their 2025 preseason home opener against Jacksonville

news

Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, August 12

Saints legend Drew Brees visits practice; joint practice with Rams still possible

news

Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints at Chargers | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 1

Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird was seemingly everywhere on the field

news

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers | What to Expect in Preseason Week 1 matchup

Quarter-by-quarter Preview: Spencer Rattler will get the first snaps at quarterback

news

Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Friday, August 8

Spencer Rattler to start in Saints preseason opener Sunday against Chargers

news

Spencer Rattler to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Los Angeles Chargers

Coach Kellen Moore made the announcement following Friday's practice

news

Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Thursday, August 7

Saints hold first practice in California ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising