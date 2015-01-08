Jen Hale, Pat Forde featured guests on Black and Blue Report

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas planning to scale mountain again
'We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team ready to go full speed'
Cornerback Jabari Greer was what the New Orleans Saints needed, when they needed it
Greer to be induced into Saints Hall of Fame; Paretti, Parkinson will join as Fleur de Lis award winners
Rookie receiver A.T. Perry hopes to fill the role New Orleans Saints envision for him
'I come out and I want to be a legend. That's my motto'
Continuity at quarterback will be a plus for New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy
'It would be awesome'
Tight end Foster Moreau ready to contribute to New Orleans Saints after cancer diagnosis
Two months after receiving diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma, Moreau participated in first OTA with Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr brushing up on lingo, settling in as team leader
'We are trying to win a championship'
New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller eager to show what he can do
'How they use (Kamara) in the pass game, that's pretty cool. I feel like I can step in and pretty much do the same thing'
Rookie defensive linemen Bryan Bresee, Isaiah Foskey eagerly adapting to life as New Orleans Saints
'I definitely pride myself on being able to learn football relatively easily'
New Orleans Saints announce 2023 Rookie Minicamp roster
48 players to participate in camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau
Tight end was teammates with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents
The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.