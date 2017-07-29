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Jarrius Robertson hosts Saints QB Challenge

The Saints superfan promoted "The Jarrius JJ Robertson Fund" from Ochsner Health System

Jul 29, 2017 at 01:30 PM

Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson hosted the daily Saints QB Challenge on Saturday.

JJ promoted the "The Jarrius JJ Robertson Fund" – a fund dedicated to providing families of pediatric liver transplant patients with financial assistance for unexpected expenses.

With more than 17,000 patients nationwide on the liver waiting list, only 6,000 transplants are performed each year, leaving children at a disadvantage due to the shortage of small pediatric donors. One organ donor has the potential to save up to nine lives. They might also be able to restore sight to two people through tissue donation. If they are able to donate tissue, one donor has the potential to improve the lives of another 50 – 75 people.

Visit www.ochsner.org/jarrius to donate to "The Jarrius JJ Robertson Fund."

Click here for more information on how to become an organ donor.

2017 Saints Training Camp 7-29-17 - Fans

Photos of the fans at Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 29, 2017.

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