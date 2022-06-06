Jahri Evans, Reggie Bush, and Craig Heyward highlight former New Orleans Saints on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot 

The National Football Foundation released the full 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday, June 6, 2022. Included on the ballot are former New Orleans Saints Reggie Bush, Jahri Evans, Craig Heyward, Larry Burton, Ashley Ambrose, and Vaughn Dunbar.

Reggie Bush played five seasons with the Saints after being drafted in 2006 with the No. 2 overall selection. As running back for New Orleans, Bush played a key role in the 2009 Super Bowl run. In college, Bush played for the University of Southern California where he was a two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 2004 and unanimous accolades in 2005. He was also named the 2005 Walter Camp Player of the Year, won the 2005 Doak Walker Award and the Heisman Trophy. Bush was a two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year who led the USC Trojans to back-to-back national championships. Bush was named a member of the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019. Bush started 41 of the 60 games he played with New Orleans. He totaled 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground and added 2,142 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving.

Jahri Evans was selected as the 108th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft. Prior to that, the Bloomsburg (PA)-Offensive Lineman was a 2005 First Team All-American who also earned Second Team All-America honors as a junior. Evans was a two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection. He helped the Huskies to the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth. Evans was elected to the Saints Hall of Fame in 2021. Evans played 11 seasons in New Orleans and started in all 169 games he appeared in. He will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame later this month.

Craig Heyward was drafted in 1988 by the Saints and went on to play five seasons in New Orleans. The Pittsburgh running back was a1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting. He left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards, and he rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season. In New Orleans, he started in 46 of the 66 games he appeared in. He had 1,813 yards and 13 touchdowns during his five-year stint in the Black and Gold.

Larry Burton was drafted by the Saints in 1975. Prior to his NFL career, the Purdue wide receiver was a First Team All-American and Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974 and a First Team All-Big Ten selection. He led the team in receiving in both 1973 and 1974 and was named a team captain and team MVP in 1974. In his New Orleans career, he played in 28 games where he started in 25. He racked up 615 yards, four touchdowns and no fumbles.

Ashley Ambrose was drafted by Indianapolis in 1992. Prior to his NFL career, the Mississippi Valley State defensive back was a 1991 First Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection. He was named SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991 and led the nation in punt returns during his senior campaign. In his three years in New Orleans, Ambrose had 12 interceptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He also had 131 tackles with four of them being tackles for loss.