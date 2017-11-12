Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints vs Bills Connections

Special teams coordinator Bradford Banta finished his playing career in Buffalo in 2004

Nov 12, 2017 at 12:10 AM

SAINTS-BILLS CONNECTIONS

  • Special teams coordinator Bradford Banta finished his playing career in Buffalo in 2004. Banta and Buffalo special teams coordinator Danny Crossman served on the same staff in Detroit from 2010-12.
  • LB Gerald Hodges went to training camp with Buffalo in 2017.
  • Bills RB Travaris Cadet played for the Saints from 2012-16.
  • Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen competed for a roster spot in training camp with the Bills in 1996.
  • LB A.J. Klein played for Buffalo Head Coach Sean McDermott when he served as defensive coordinator in Carolina from 2013-16.
  • Assistant special teams coach Kevin O'Dea served on the same staff with Buffalo linebackers Coach Bob Babich, tight ends Coach Rob Boras and defensive backs coach Gill Byrd in Chicago. O'Dea, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Byrd also served on the same staff in Tampa Bay from 2014-15.
  • Scouting assistant Greg Castillo 's father, Juan Castillo is offensive line coach of the Bills.
  • Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and Castillo served on the same Philadelphia staff from 1997-98.
  • Bills Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Eric Ciano served on the Louisiana Tech staff from 2000-02.
  • Bills Quarterbacks Coach David Culley served on the coaching staff at Southwestern Louisiana from 1985-88.
  • Frazier played at Alcorn State and also tutored FB Zach Line and LB Michael Mauti when he served as head coach of the Vikings.
  • Bills wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan played for the Saints in 2003 and served on the same staff with assistant head coach/tight ends Dan Campbell in Miami from 2012-15.

* Coaching Assistant Deuce Schwartz served on the Buffalo staff from 2015-16.

  • G Josh LeRibeus and Buffalo LB Lorenzo Alexander were teammates in Washington in 2012.
