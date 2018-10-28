Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings connections

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings connections
- New Orleans head coach Sean Payton and Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer served on the same coaching staff with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-05
- New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen tutored Vikings running back Latavius Murray in Oakland from 2013-14. Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillipo served on Allen's coaching staff in Oakland from 2012-14. New Orleans secondary coach Aaron Glenn and DeFillipo served on the same Cleveland Browns coaching staff in 2015
- Saints special teams Mike Westhoff, assistant special teams Coach Kevin O'Dea and DeFillipo served on the same coaching staff with the New York Jets in 2009
- New Orleans special teams coordinator Bradford Banta and Minnesota tight ends coach Todd Downing served on the same Detroit Lions coaching staff from 2009-13
- Minnesota wide receiver Laquon Treadwell played at the University of Mississippi
- Vikings linebackers coach Adam Zimmer served on the Saints coaching staff from 2006-09
- New Orleans fullback Zach Line was originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Saints in training camp in 2017 training camp
- New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time
- New Orleans quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was Minnesota's first round draft pick in 2014 (32nd overall), where he was Pepsi NFL Rookie of the year that season and served as the Vikings starting signal-caller from 2014-15, earning a Pro Bowl berth his second season. After suffering a devastating knee injury in practice at the end of the 2016 preseason that required surgery, Bridgewater was voted by his teammates as the club's Ed Block Courage Award winner that season and returned to action on the field in 2017
- Minnesota defensive tackle Tom Johnson prepped at Moss Point (Miss.) High School then played at Gulf Coast (Miss.) Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi and for the Saints from 2011-13, for whom he had 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 40 games
- New Orleans cornerback Josh Robinson played for Minnesota from 2012-15. Robinson and Murray were college teammates at the University of Central Florida
- Minnesota College Scout/Regional Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Milsapps College in Jackson, Miss.
- Vikings assistant strength and conditioning coach Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his both alma mater and the University of South Alabama and served on the same Cleveland Browns coaching staff with Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn from 2014-15
- Vikings tackle Rashod Hill played at the University of Southern Mississippi with Saints center Cameron Tom
- New Orleans cornerback P.J. Williams was in the same secondary with Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes in 2012 for the Seminoles and was later teammates with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the 2014 campaign
- New Orleans tight end Dan Arnold prepped at Shanley Catholic (Fargo, N.D.) High School as a senior, where he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving
- Vikings defensive ends Tashawn Bower and Danielle Hunter both played at Louisiana State University
- New Orleans guard Josh LeRibeus, Minnesota tackle Tom Compton and quarterback Kirk Cousins were teammates with the Washington Redskins from 2012-15
- Saints linebacker Manti Te'o was college teammates at Notre Dame with Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from 2009-10 and safety Harrison Smith from 2009-11
- Saints safety Vonn Bell, wide receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore all played at Ohio State with Vikings center Pat Eflein
- New Orleans assistant wide receivers coach Ronald Curry and Vikings head strength and conditioning coach Mark Uyeymama served on the same coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015
- New Orleans guard Larry Warford and Minnesota tackle Riley Reiff were teammates with the Detroit Lions on the same offensive line from 2013-16
- Saints safety Kurt Coleman, linebacker A.J. Klein and Vikings tackle Mike Remmers were teammates with the Carolina Panthers. Te'o and Remmers were teammates with the San Diego Chargers in 2013
- Allen, New Orleans quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi and Minnesota Co-Offensive line coach Clancy Barone served on the same coaching staff with the Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis and Minnesota defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson were teammates with the New York Jets
- New Orleans national scout Mike Baugh and Minnesota Vice President of Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager George Paton served together on the same Miami Dolphins player personnel staff from 2005-06
- New Orleans defensive end Marcus Davenport and Minnesota tight end David Morgan were college teammates at Texas-San Antonio
- Minnesota defensive tackle David Parry played for New Orleans in 2017 and also was a college teammate of Saints guard/tackle Andrus Peat at Stanford
- Saints wide receiver Austin Carr caught passes from Vikings quarterback Trevor Siemian at Northwestern