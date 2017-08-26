How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans preseason game

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)

Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)

Listen to the gameday radio broadcast

Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.

DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.

Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action. Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.

Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen. Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games

Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE