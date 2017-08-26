Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans preseason game

Tune in locally on Fox 8 or stream online

Aug 26, 2017 at 09:00 AM

Saints Training Camp: Day 20

Check out pictures from the final open practice of Saints Training Camp with the Texans.

The New Orleans Saints return home to continue their 2017 preseason and host the Houston Texans on Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST and the game will be regionally televised on Fox, WVUE-8 locally. The broadcast crew consists of Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb, Sean Kelley (color analysts) and John DeShazier (sideline).

Sunday's contest also will be broadcast on WWL Radio (870-AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic on the call as well as on WGSO (990 AM) in Spanish with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez.

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

For Out-of-Market Fans:

NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

Advertising