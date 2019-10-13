Halftime update: New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars tied at 3

Jacksonville, Fla. - With both offenses struggling, the New Orleans Saints entered halftime Sunday at TIAA Bank Field tied at 3 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Saints' lone score was a 47-yard Wil Lutz field goal while the Jags' score was a 22-yard field goal by Josh Lambo.

The Saints' defense was solid, holding the Jaguars to 110 yards of offense. Running back Leonard Fournette, a New Orleans native, had 11 carries for 35 yards. New Orleans' offense struggled to get anything going and was forced to punt five times, all excellent kicks by Thomas Morstead.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan sacked quarterback Gardner Minshew to give him 75.5 carry sacks, the fourth saints player in history to have more than 75 sacks. The Jags are the 25th team Jordan has a sack against.

New Orleans (4-1) is going for its fourth consecutive win with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater filling in for the injured Drew Brees. Bridgewater was able to connect with star receiver Michael Thomas just two times for 22 yards and running back Alvin Kamara carried six times for eight yards.