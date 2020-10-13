Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update - Los Angeles Chargers 20, New Orleans Saints 10

Chargers rookie quarterback has three touchdown passes

Oct 12, 2020 at 08:53 PM
The Los Angeles Chargers grabbed a 20-10 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at the nearly empty Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert led the way with three touchdown passes, a 17-yarder to Keenan Allen, a 4-yarder to Mike Williams and a 3-yarder to Hunter Henry

The second touchdown was set up when Saints special teams player Dwayne Washington ran into Chargers punter Ty Long on fourth-and-14. The personal foul penalty gave Los Angeles (1-3) the first down. The Chargers' third touchdown was set up when defensive back Nasir Adderley intercepted Saints quarterback Drew Brees and returned it 34 yards to the 1-yard line.

Herbert was was 9 of 12 for 109 yards but was sacked three times, once by Trey Hendrickson, once by Sheldon Rankins and a third time by Henderson and Cameron Jordan.

The Saints' offense struggled for most of the half, punting four times and losing possession on Brees' interception, until Brees led a nice 2-minute drive capped by his 1-yard dive over the top. The Saints also scored on a 48-yard Wil Lutz field goal on the final play of the first quarter.

Right guard Nick Easton left the game with a concussion, Star receiver Michael Thomas was held out for team discipline.

Marquez Callaway had a nice half returning kicks, giving the Saints good field position multiple times, including the final possession of the half.

New Orleans (2-2) will get the ball to start the second half.

Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 12 of 22 for 93 yards with one touchdown rushing and one interception

Alvin Kamara, four carries for 17 yards

Emmanuel Sanders, four catches for 36 yards

Chargers stat leaders

Justin Herbert, 9 of 13 for 109 yards and three TDs

Justin Jackson, six carries for 35 yards

