Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Halftime update - Chicago Bears 13, New Orleans Saints 10

Saints score their only TD late in half

Nov 01, 2020 at 04:53 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The Chicago Bears lead the New Orleans Saints 13-10 at halftime on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Saints scored first on a 38-yard field goal by ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ but Chicago answered with a 44-yard Cairo Santos field goal and a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles to star receiver Allen Robinson. The score was set up by a 50-yard completion to Tulane product Darnell Mooney. In between, Lutz missed a short field-goal attempt, his first miss of the season. The Bears added a 29-yard Santos field goal with 1:39 left in the half and the Saints struck back with 16-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to tight end Jared Cook with three seconds left in the half.

In addition to the 50-yard pass, the Saints defense gave up a 38-yard run to Bears running back David Montgomery.

The Saints (4-2) entered the game against the Bears (5-2) on a three-game winning streak. The Bears will get the ball to start the second half.

Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 16 of 19 for 148 yards with one TD
Alvin Kamara, seven catches for 86 yards
Taysom Hill, two carries for 21 yards

Bears stat leaders

Nick Foles, 9 of 14 for 111 yards and one TD
David Montgomery, nine carries for 66 yards

Photos: Saints fans | Saints-Bears Week 8 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Trep's in Mid City as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Sidecar NOLA as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 36

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Flamingo A-Go-Go as the Saints take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 26-23 overtime win against the Chicago Bears

Saints improve to 5-2 with fourth consecutive victory
news

New Orleans Saints continue trend of finding a way to win

Saints overcome 13-3 deficit with 20 straight points, then make clutch plays to win in overtime
news

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat with Graff | Week 8 2020 at Bears

Chat live with Todd Graffagnini throughout the game
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 8 at Bears

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Bears
news

Week 8 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints at Bears

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears on November 1, 2020
news

Transcript - Carolina Panthers postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from Panthers coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Resiliency, resourcefulness of New Orleans Saints shows in victory over Carolina

Offense operates at peak efficiency, Saints never forced to punt against Panthers
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 27-24 win against the Carolina Panthers

Saints improve to 4-2
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 21, Carolina Panthers 17

Saints trying to win second division game of the season

Advertising