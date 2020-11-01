Halftime update - Chicago Bears 13, New Orleans Saints 10

The Chicago Bears lead the New Orleans Saints 13-10 at halftime on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Saints scored first on a 38-yard field goal by ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ but Chicago answered with a 44-yard Cairo Santos field goal and a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Foles to star receiver Allen Robinson. The score was set up by a 50-yard completion to Tulane product Darnell Mooney. In between, Lutz missed a short field-goal attempt, his first miss of the season. The Bears added a 29-yard Santos field goal with 1:39 left in the half and the Saints struck back with 16-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to tight end Jared Cook with three seconds left in the half.

In addition to the 50-yard pass, the Saints defense gave up a 38-yard run to Bears running back David Montgomery.

The Saints (4-2) entered the game against the Bears (5-2) on a three-game winning streak. The Bears will get the ball to start the second half.

Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 16 of 19 for 148 yards with one TD

Alvin Kamara, seven catches for 86 yards

Taysom Hill, two carries for 21 yards

Bears stat leaders