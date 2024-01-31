2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: guards/centers

GUARDS/CENTER 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Following a bit of volatility early in the season, when James Hurst needed to move from left guard to left tackle to take over for Trevor Penning , the interior of the offensive line primarily settled in with Hurst moving back to left guard, Erik McCoy at center and Cesar Ruiz at right guard. Max Garcia mixed in a bit as an injury replacement, but the trio of Hurst, McCoy and Ruiz appeared to find a groove as the season progressed.
BEST GAME FROM SAINTS GUARDS AND CENTERS DURING 2023 NFL SEASON:
The regular-season finale was the offensive line at its best as a unit, and that includes the center and guards. The Saints totaled 154 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, and quarterback Derek Carr completed completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions and was sacked twice.
BEST QUOTE FROM SAINTS GUARDS AND CENTERS DURING 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I look at four out of the last five games, and I look at them optimistically. Obviously, it wasn't good enough throughout the entirety of the year. I think my goal this offseason is to try to get more guys here for OTAs, so we can start the prep, start the team building and the team bonding and getting better earlier."
– McCoy on finishing the season strong, goal for next season
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.