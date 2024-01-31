 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: guards/centers

Interior line settled with Hurst, McCoy and Ruiz

Jan 31, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Guards-Centers-15
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

GUARDS/CENTER 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Following a bit of volatility early in the season, when James Hurst needed to move from left guard to left tackle to take over for Trevor Penning , the interior of the offensive line primarily settled in with Hurst moving back to left guard, Erik McCoy at center and Cesar Ruiz at right guard. Max Garcia mixed in a bit as an injury replacement, but the trio of Hurst, McCoy and Ruiz appeared to find a groove as the season progressed.

BEST GAME FROM SAINTS GUARDS AND CENTERS DURING 2023 NFL SEASON:

The regular-season finale was the offensive line at its best as a unit, and that includes the center and guards. The Saints totaled 154 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, and quarterback Derek Carr completed completed 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions and was sacked twice.

BEST QUOTE FROM SAINTS GUARDS AND CENTERS DURING 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I look at four out of the last five games, and I look at them optimistically. Obviously, it wasn't good enough throughout the entirety of the year. I think my goal this offseason is to try to get more guys here for OTAs, so we can start the prep, start the team building and the team bonding and getting better earlier."

– McCoy on finishing the season strong, goal for next season

Related Links

Photos: Guards and Centers | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

Rookie impresses in first season as a pro
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed makes AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl in second season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Pete Werner

Third-year linebacker set career highs across the board
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Michael Thomas

Wide receiver posts best campaign since 2019
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee puts together another strong season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

Tight end finds his stride in second half of the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback continues streak of at least one interception each season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Taysom Hill

Hill had his most impactful season in the receiving game of his career
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

Fifth year defensive end broke out and set career highs
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

Six players started at tackle during the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

Cornerback shines in his third season, finishes top three league-wide in passes defended
Advertising