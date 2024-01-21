2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Ryan Ramczyk, Trevor Penning, James Hurst, Andrus Peat , Landon Young and Cameron Erving all started games at right (Ramczyk, Young and Erving) or left (Penning, Hurst and Peat) tackle for the Saints in 2023. Considering the massive turnover at the positions, it's an accomplishment that the Saints allowed 35 sacks, including just seven in the final five games, when the Saints went 4-1. Ramczyk and Penning, one of two first-round picks in 2022, started the season at right and left tackle, and Erving and Peat finished due to injuries. Penning was replaced in the starting lineup and never regained his spot.
BEST GAME FROM THE SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES OF THE 2023 SEASON:
The regular-season finale was the offensive line at its best as a unit, and that includes the tackles. The Saints totaled 154 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, and quarterback Derek Carr completed completed22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions and was sacked twice.
BEST QUOTE FROM THE SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES OF THE 2023 SEASON:
"I think there's a big urgency, in terms of us and in terms of him, of needing to develop that player. I think we need to develop that player. We drafted him for a reason. I think he has talent and that's a guy that we need to get the best that we can out of him." – Coach Dennis Allen on Penning.
