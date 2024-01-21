Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

Six players started at tackle during the season

Jan 21, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-2023-24-Player-Recaps-Offensive-Tackles-18
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Ryan Ramczyk, Trevor Penning, James Hurst, Andrus Peat , Landon Young and Cameron Erving all started games at right (Ramczyk, Young and Erving) or left (Penning, Hurst and Peat) tackle for the Saints in 2023. Considering the massive turnover at the positions, it's an accomplishment that the Saints allowed 35 sacks, including just seven in the final five games, when the Saints went 4-1. Ramczyk and Penning, one of two first-round picks in 2022, started the season at right and left tackle, and Erving and Peat finished due to injuries. Penning was replaced in the starting lineup and never regained his spot.

BEST GAME FROM THE SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES OF THE 2023 SEASON:

The regular-season finale was the offensive line at its best as a unit, and that includes the tackles. The Saints totaled 154 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries, and quarterback Derek Carr completed completed22 of 28 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions and was sacked twice.

BEST QUOTE FROM THE SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES OF THE 2023 SEASON:

"I think there's a big urgency, in terms of us and in terms of him, of needing to develop that player. I think we need to develop that player. We drafted him for a reason. I think he has talent and that's a guy that we need to get the best that we can out of him." – Coach Dennis Allen on Penning.

Photos: Offensive Tackles | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints offensive tackles in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Paulson Adebo

Cornerback shines in his third season, finishes top three league-wide in passes defended
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Chris Olave

Sophomore receiver shows increase in every statistical category
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Cam Jordan 

Veteran was slowed by ankle injury and finished with two sacks, six quarterback hits
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Alvin Kamara

Veteran set multiple franchise records in his seventh NFL season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Demario Davis

Defensive captain provides continuity and production for New Orleans Saints
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Derek Carr 

Completed 74 percent of passes, 14 touchdowns, two interceptions in last five games
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Punter Blake Gillikin

Gillikin ended the regular season ranked fourth in the NFL with 32 punts downed inside-the-20
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Kicker Wil Lutz

Lutz set career-high with 60-yard field goal in Week 4
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Special teams ace J.T. Gray

Gray follows up on Pro Bowl season with another productive year
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

The fifth-year veteran played in the most games since his rookie year.
news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby

Roby's first full season in New Orleans showed great improvement
Advertising