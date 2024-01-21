2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: offensive tackles

SAINTS OFFENSIVE TACKLES 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Ryan Ramczyk, Trevor Penning, James Hurst, Andrus Peat , Landon Young and Cameron Erving all started games at right (Ramczyk, Young and Erving) or left (Penning, Hurst and Peat) tackle for the Saints in 2023. Considering the massive turnover at the positions, it's an accomplishment that the Saints allowed 35 sacks, including just seven in the final five games, when the Saints went 4-1. Ramczyk and Penning, one of two first-round picks in 2022, started the season at right and left tackle, and Erving and Peat finished due to injuries. Penning was replaced in the starting lineup and never regained his spot.