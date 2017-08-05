Five Things to Know about the Saints on Saturday, August 5

- Saints Training Camp Fan Fest will be held at today's practice which includes interactive Saints and New Orleans Pelicans-themed fan experiences, concession offerings and more! Please note there are special traffic and parking instructions for our Fan Fest days – visit NewOrleansSaints.com/TrainingCamp for maps and details on street closures, official entrances and more.
- Former Saints kicker Morten Andersen will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. WATCH the Great Dane accept his gold jacket and hear his reactions to the Hall of Fame process. Stay tuned for more coverage from Canton on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Former first round selection Andrus Peat has worked out at every line position except center for New Orleans but it looks like the Saints are letting the Stanford product settle in at left guard this season. Get John DeShazier's analysis >>
- Don't miss Saints head coach Sean Payton give his breakdown of Saturday's practice LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, our official app and Facebook following workouts.
- Did you miss the hoops and hook shots from Friday's QB Challenge? See how Drew and the crew matchup against Big Easy from the Harlem Globetrotters. WATCH >>