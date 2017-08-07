Five things to know about the Saints on Monday, August 7

- The team practices from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT (closed to the public) at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.
- The New Orleans Saints announced Sunday, Aug. 6 that they have re-signed long snapper Justin Drescher, signed kicker Patrick Murray, waived long snapper Chase Dominguez and terminated the contract of long snapper Thomas Gafford.
- Don't miss Saints head coach Sean Payton give his breakdown of Sunday's practice LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, our official app and Facebook following workouts.
- Coach Payton decided to change up the routine and send the team to Tulane University for a night practice. Read John DeShazier's recap >>>>
- Check out photos from Day 10 of 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon
[