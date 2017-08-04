Five things to know about the Saints on Friday, August 4

- The team practices Friday, August 4 from 8:50-11:40 a.m. CT (closed to the public) at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Coach Payton will speak at the podium after today's practice. Watch Live.
- View the photos of Tom Benson being honored in Canton, Ohio.
- Watch the highlights from Day 7 of 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon
- Read John DeShazier's article on rookie safety Marcus Williams adjusting to the NFL.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints vs Broncos | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 3
Kicker Blake Grupe delivers again as Saints close out NFL 2025 Preseason with 28-19 loss to Denver Broncos
New Orleans Saints vs. Denver Broncos | What to Expect in Preseason Week 3 matchup
Quarter-by-quarter Preview: Starters get final tune-up, Spencer Rattler will get the first snaps at quarterback
Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints vs Jaguars | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 2
Receiver Mason Tipton shows that he is a weapon
Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Thursday, August 14
Saints wrap up California portion of training camp with joint practice against Rams
Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, August 13
Saints to host joint practice with Rams on Thursday
New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams to conduct joint practice on Thursday, August 14
Saints will return to New Orleans on Friday for their 2025 preseason home opener against Jacksonville
Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, August 12
Saints legend Drew Brees visits practice; joint practice with Rams still possible
Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints at Chargers | 2025 NFL Preseason Week 1
Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird was seemingly everywhere on the field
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers | What to Expect in Preseason Week 1 matchup
Quarter-by-quarter Preview: Spencer Rattler will get the first snaps at quarterback
Saints Training Camp 2025: Key Takeaways from Friday, August 8
Spencer Rattler to start in Saints preseason opener Sunday against Chargers
Spencer Rattler to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Los Angeles Chargers
Coach Kellen Moore made the announcement following Friday's practice