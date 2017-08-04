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Five things to know about the Saints on Friday, August 4

Practice is from 8:50-11:40 a.m. CT

Aug 04, 2017 at 01:25 AM
  1. The team practices Friday, August 4 from 8:50-11:40 a.m. CT (closed to the public) at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
  2. Coach Payton will speak at the podium after today's practice. Watch Live.
  3. View the photos of Tom Benson being honored in Canton, Ohio.
  4. Watch the highlights from Day 7 of 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon
  5. Read John DeShazier's article on rookie safety Marcus Williams adjusting to the NFL.
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