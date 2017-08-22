Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 22

5 things to know about the Saints' heading into their third preseason game.

Aug 22, 2017 at 02:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints are off again Tuesday and begin preperations for preseason game 3. They will face the Houston Texans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. CST.
  2. The Saints will hold their final Fan Fest Training Camp event this Thursday starting at 9:30 A.M. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Get Training Camp Info.
  3. Rewatch the Saints' preseason win against the Chargers (as well as all the past NFL games) with a free Gamepass trial. Signup here.
  4. John Stinchcomb, Alvin Kamara, and ESPN's Mike Triplett were on the Black and Blue Report. Listen to their interviews.
  5. Check out all of the photos from the Saints' preseaon victory on Sunday against the Chargers. View Photos.

