Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 26

The New Orleans Saints kick off Training Camp today with a closed practice 8:50-11:20 a.m.

Jul 26, 2018 at 08:45 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints kick off Training Camp today with a closed practice 8:50-11:20 a.m. Be sure to follow the Saints on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat to see photos and short videos from practice.
  2. Tune in around 11:25 to see Sean Payton's post-practice press conference. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch it live.
  3. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including Dew Brees, will be available here this afternoon.
  4. Check back in to NewOrleansSaints.com later today to view practice highlights, photos, and a new Quarterback Challenge.
  5. In case you missed it, watch Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis' host their Training Camp Press Conference here.

