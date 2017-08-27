Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 27

Team is off Sunday

Aug 27, 2017 at 03:26 AM

Saints vs. Texans: Game Action #1

Check out the Saints-Texans action from preseason game 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

  1. The team is off Sunday, Aug. 27. The players will return to practice Monday as the preseason wraps up Thursday night vs. the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
  2. Watch John DeShazier and Sean Kelley break down Saturday's 13-0 win over the Houston Texans.
  3. Running back Adrian Peterson got his first touches as a member of the Saints on Saturday. Read comments from Peterson and other Saints players.
  4. Take a 360-degree look at Drew Brees leading the time in a pregame huddle. This video is presented by Cox Communications.
  5. Watch what Coach Sean Payton had to say about the performance.
