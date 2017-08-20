Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 20

- The New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. Sunday at the StubHub. Go here for all the details on how you can watch or listen to the game.
- Senior writer John DeShazier has five players you need to watch during the game.
- Read about how second-year Saints receiver Michael Thomas plans to attack the football and the season.
- The Saints and Chargers quarterbacks participated in a post-practice challenge each day of the three joint workouts. Watch Saturday's.
- Watch this one-on-one interview with Saints center Max Unger.
Photos from L.A. as the New Orleans Saints join the Chargers for Training Camp on August 17, 2017.