Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 21

Saints begin preparations for final preseason game

Aug 21, 2023 at 09:13 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 21.

  1. The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans jointly announced that the teams will no longer hold joint practices this week. The two teams had been scheduled to hold joint practices Aug. 24 and 25.
  2. Coach Dennis Allen addressed the team in the locker room following the victory over the Chargers. See exclusive video of that postgame speech on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. The Saints Training camp report returns Monday on Yurview. There will be a recap of the 22-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers broadcast at 7:30 p.m. See the most recent edition on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Stay tuned later Monday for the newest edition of Ice Cold Takes presented by Rouses Markets. The latest edition featured Saints quarterbacks. See who'll give their Ice Cold Takes this time.
  5. If you missed the game against the Chargers, get caught up on all the articles, photos and video coverage from Sunday's events on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

