Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 3

The Saints hold an open practice today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Aug 03, 2018 at 10:01 AM

Saints Training Camp 2018: Day 8

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints from Day 8 of Training Camp presented by Verizon at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on August 2, 2018.

Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0035
1 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1699
2 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1745
3 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1455
4 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1654
5 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1735
6 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1354
7 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1259
8 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1526
9 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1254
10 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1141
11 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1405
12 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1717
13 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1227
14 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1722
15 / 97
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1727
16 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1211
17 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0843
18 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1561
19 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1438
20 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0824
21 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1487
22 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1413
23 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1108
24 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0767
25 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1392
26 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1320
27 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1209
28 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0947
29 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0670
30 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1186
31 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0649
32 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1181
33 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1136
34 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1006
35 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0633
36 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0790
37 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1026
38 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0639
39 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-1040
40 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0856
41 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0898
42 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0585
43 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0573
44 / 97
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0716
45 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0911
46 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0761
47 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0860
48 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0519
49 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0608
50 / 97
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0495
51 / 97
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0687
52 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0625
53 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0655
54 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0382
55 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0590
56 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0568
57 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0447
58 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0428
59 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0533
60 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0501
61 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0541
62 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0510
63 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0459
64 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0375
65 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0390
66 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0483
67 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0411
68 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0438
69 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0399
70 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0294
71 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0342
72 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0354
73 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0309
74 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0239
75 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0316
76 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0170
77 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0234
78 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0171
79 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0301
80 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0273
81 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0132
82 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0140
83 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0150
84 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0216
85 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0194
86 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0160
87 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0147
88 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0028
89 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0115
90 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0126
91 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0090
92 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0077
93 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0100
94 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0094
95 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0082
96 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Gallery-training-camp-day8-2560x1440-0041
97 / 97
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints host an open training camp practice today from 8:50-11:50 a.m.
  2. Be on the lookout for the Afternoon Wrap with John DeShazier later today to recap today's practice.
  3. Tune in around 11:25 to see Sean Payton's post-practice press conference. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch it live.
  4. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players, including linebacker Alex Anzalone, will be available here this afternoon.
  5. Fans can check back in later today for another episode of our Quarterback Challenge.

Related Content

news

Linebacker Jaylon Smith getting up to speed in New Orleans Saints defense

'Whatever Coach needs from me, I'm going to get the job done'
news

Ironman linebacker Demario Davis back where he belongs for New Orleans Saints

'I told all the guys, I put in all my vet days. I took all my vacation days, I got them out of the way'
news

Malcolm Roach provides versatility for New Orleans Saints on interior defensive line

'That's something that's really stuck with me, just being able to play multiple positions and being able to do more'
news

New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers

'There's been a lot. I thought it was a hell of a week, just in terms of productivity'
news

Joint statement from the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans

Practices between the teams have been canceled
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave pairing talk with the walk

'I feel like when it's competition, I'm always out front'
news

New Orleans Saints brace for possible schedule change regarding preseason game Sunday against Chargers

'Whatever it takes for everybody to stay safe, that's what we've got to do'
news

Watch highlights from New Orleans Saints-Los Angeles Chargers joint practices

Teams faced off Thursday in Costa Mesa, Calif.
news

Quality work highlights first joint practice for New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr

'You really get better, more regular-season type looks in a joint practice than you would in a preseason game'
news

Receiver Michael Thomas' value to New Orleans Saints has been glaring in his presence, and absence

'I'm not really thinking of where I'm at as an individual, just thinking about how we look as an offense, how we're operating, how am I playing to factor into that'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore performing to the status he wants to attain

'I'm close. I've got some work to do. I just want to be the best corner in the league, help my team win'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome

'It's fun to throw in there, the ball spins off pretty nice'
Advertising